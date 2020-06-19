For the second time in the last few weeks, the US accused Russia for deploying fighter jets in Libya to support warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Russia was quick to deny the story, saying that the disguised Russian planes that consisted of MiG-29s were not there, and the release of images of the planes at al-Jufra airbase located in the south of Sirte were not enough in the eyes of Russians. According to the US sources, there were as many as eight jets.

The US has previously made a similar accusation, but on that occasion, Russia rebuffed it by saying that it had not sent any jets to Libya. This time, the US Africa Command (Africom) announced that it has photographic evidence of a Russian aircraft taking off from Jufra in central Libya, and that a MiG-29 was also photographed operating in the vicinity of the coastal city of Sirte.

"There is concern these Russian aircraft are being flown by inexperienced, non-state PMC [private military companies] mercenaries who will not adhere to international law; namely, they are not bound by the traditional laws of armed conflict," said Bradford Gering, AFRICOM's director of operations.

He added, "Russia continues to push for a strategic foothold on NATO's southern flank and this is at the expense of innocent Libyan lives."

The incident took place weeks after Africom claimed that Russia had flown at least 14 MiG-29s and several Su-24s to Libya via Syria last May, where its forces support Syrian Regime leader Bashar al-Assad. Last month, the allegations were dismissed by Russia’s lower house of parliament, and a member of its defence committee discarded them as ‘fake’ news.

Russia has denied several reports of it sending heavy-duty weaponry, including fighter jets, to bolster Haftar's presence in Libya.

The same scenario: Support to warlord Haftar and use of Wagner