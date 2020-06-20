Anti-racism demonstrators have held protests across the UK for a fourth weekend, despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations inspired by the Black Lives Matter campaign were taking place on Saturday in cities including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

Several thousand people gathered in London's Hyde Park, sitting on the grass and listening to speakers, before setting off on a boisterous, peaceful march to Trafalgar Square.

A smaller group marched from south London, near the US embassy.

"We are all here today because we know that black lives matter. We are all here today because we know that black is beautiful," Imarn Ayton, one of the protest organisers, told the crowd in Hyde Park.

"And we are all here today because we know that it is time to burn down institutional racism."

Widespread demonstrations

The largely youthful crowds in London were smaller, and more socially distanced, than those seen in the first two weeks after Floyd’s death.

Since then the protest movement has become more geographically widespread, with hundreds of demonstrations held in towns, cities and neighbourhoods across the UK.

Jeremy Mukel, 33, originally from New York, said he was encouraged by the number of white people among the protesters in London.

"I think people are becoming a lot more aware," he said.

