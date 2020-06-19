Turkey's technology minister on Friday expressed satisfaction over the use of the country's domestically designed medical ventilators in faraway Brazil, where coronavirus has overwhelmed health facilities and killed over 47,000 people.

"Don't you think it makes us proud to see 'Made in Turkey' sign in a hospital 11,000 kilometres away from Turkey, and see a foreign statesman sharing [the photos] of our products?" Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

His remarks were attached to the Twitter post of Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who shared photos of ventilators produced in Turkey.

Last week, the shipment of 650 Turkish domestically produced ventilators arrived in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

They were among 1,500 ordered from Turkey.

Sao Paulo doubles ICU beds

Doria also said in his post that the government of Sao Paulo has sent 2,072 ventilators to public hospitals in all regions of the state, adding that the Turkish-made devices in the photos were delivered this month and already installed in Taubate, Registro and Bauru regions in southeastern Brazil.