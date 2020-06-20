A US judge has denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China's help to win re-election.

Immediately after the judge's order on Saturday, Trump warned Bolton against releasing classified information in the memoir.

"While Bolton's unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy," US District Judge Royce Lamberth said in his ruling.

'The damage is done'

The administration had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the publication of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," saying it contained classified information and threatened national security.

With the book already shipped to stores for sale next week, Judge Royce Lambert wrote that Bolton appeared to have failed to get written White House agreement that his memoir contained nothing classified.

"While Bolton's unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy," the judge wrote.

But he said an injunction would be too late to stem the harm.

"With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe, many in newsrooms, the damage is done," Lamberth said.

Trump warns Bolton

In a tweet shortly after the decision was released, Trump charged again that Bolton was releasing classified information.

"He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him," Trump said. "This should never [been allowed] to happen again!!!"

"He likes dropping bombs on people and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him!" Trump added of the famously hawkish Bolton, without elaborating on what action his administration might take.

Trump drew some solace from the judge's rebuke of Bolton.

"BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media," Trump said.