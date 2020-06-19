Landmines planted by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias continue to maim and kill tens of civilians, according to Libyan authorities.

The Libyan Center for Mine Clearance and War Remnants report that landmines left in and around Tripoli by retreating militias loyal to Haftar, have killed more than 39 civilians and left 71 injured.

Earlier this week, one shepherd died and three children suffered injuries on the outskirts of the strategic town of Sirte, a place still occupied by Haftar’s militia.

At the request of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Turkey has sent assistance to help Libyan authorities cope with the de-mining operations.

Haftar’s 14-month campaign to overthrow the Tripoli government with the help of the UAE, France, Russia and Egypt, came to an abrupt halt earlier this year after Turkey decided to diplomatically and politically aid the GNA.

Under the Mine Ban Convention, adopted in 1997, anti-personnel use of landmines is prohibited and deploying them constitutes a war crime.

“Any use of internationally banned landmines is unconscionable,” said Steve Goose, arms division director at Human Rights Watch.

Migrants in Libya have also been disproportionately impacted by the mines according to local organisations.

Many of the migrants live on the outskirts of Tripoli where life is cheaper, but where the bulk of the fighting has taken place over the last few months.