What happened in New Delhi across six bloody days in late February was unmistakably an anti-Muslim pogrom.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is desperately trying to blame Muslims for their own deaths, injuries and damages, a move that not only further erodes India’s proclaimed secular democratic character, but also creates a culture of impunity in which radicalised Hindu nationalists will feel they have a green light to attack Muslims without fear of punishment.

In recent months, the United States, European and Gulf nations have expressed growing concerns toward the plight of 200 million Muslims as the Indian government pursues its Hindu-nationalist agenda with a merciless disregard for the country’s constitutionally prescribed laws and values.

The international community has watched on in horror as Muslims have been falsely accused in mainstream discourse for deliberately spreading the Covid-19 virus.

It should now be doubly concerned that Home Minister Amit Shah has accepted a “fact-finding” report on the Delhi riots by the Delhi based non-governmental-organisation (NGO) Call for Justice, a report that has been slammed for reproducing already debunked misinformation, sourcing dubious web based information, and presenting a misleading sequence of events.

Worse – it essentially blames Muslims for their own deaths, holding them almost exclusively responsible for the pogrom, despite the fact the attacks were coordinated against them by radicalised Hindu-nationalist individuals and groups, and with the support of police in many instances.

The report even cited a debunked online conspiracy that falsely accused Muslims of having “prior knowledge” of the violence by claiming Muslims had pulled their children out of school earlier than usual.

The report also blames women’s rights advocates and human rights activists, accusing them of “brain washing, programming and wiring (sic)” communities for violence. It also suggests mosques and imams played a role in agitating protesters, and it calls for a government crackdown on Internet usage and availability.

The one-sided nature of the report, however, is best illustrated by the fact that of the twenty-seven eyewitness testimonies gathered, twenty-one are from members of the Hindu community, a glaring discrepancy given nearly two-thirds of all casualties during the six days of violence were Muslim, and that the overwhelming number of properties destroyed were Muslim-owned.

The goal of this “fact-finding” report is clear: to whitewash the BJP's role and that of Delhi Police during the violence by erasing and rewriting the historical record.

A fact-based summary of events that took place leading to and including the dates of the riots would read like this: confronted with nationwide protests against recently legislated anti-Muslim citizenship bills, known separately as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), members of India’s ruling party - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – called for protesters to be “crushed,” which prompted police and pro-government thugs to attack students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on December 15, and other protest sites across the country.