China said Friday that it has not detained any Indian soldiers, following Indian media reports that China had released 10 of them late Thursday.

“As far as I know, currently China has not seized any Indian personnel,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked about the report at a daily briefing.

He did not elaborate. Indian officials have also denied that Indian troops were in Chinese custody.

The comments come as China blames India for a recent military clash at their Himalayan border that left 20 people dead on the Indian side. China has not said whether any of its soldiers died.

The vicious hand-to-hand combat on Monday night in Galwan Valley was the deadliest clash on the India-China border in more than five decades.

Indian sources say troops were captured, later released

An Indian government source earlier said China returned 10 Indian soldiers who were captured during the Galwan border fighting which happened earlier on Monday night.

The alleged release came after an agreement was reached at the major general-level talks on Wednesday evening, Indian newspaperThe Hindu said.

The Indian army did not comment on the release, which according to the source took place on Thursday evening, instead referring to a government statement that said all of its soldiers were accounted for.

It said the army clarified in a statement that there were “no Indian troops missing in action”.

Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley. Unconfirmed reports by Indian media say 40 Chinese soldiers were killed.

Congress party wants answers

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting top opposition leaders on Friday as the government tries to lower tensions with China.

Leaders of more than a dozen opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting as ties fray between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The main opposition Congress party said the country deserves to know the truth. "It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken," the party said in a statement.