The sound of 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' being belted out by an 80,000 crowd at Twickenham could become a thing of the past after the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday it was looking into the singing of the song by England fans amid suggestions many supporters are unaware of its origins as a tale of American slavery.

England followers have previously been accused before of "cultural appropriation" when 'Swing Low' has both echoed round the RFU's London headquarters and been heard at away games.

But the recent Black Lives Matter protests, which included the toppling of a statue of a slave trader in the English city of Bristol, have led many British organisations to examine their historic links to slavery.

"The RFU has stated we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and grow awareness," a spokesperson for the English governing body said on Thursday.

"The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song has long been part of the culture of rugby and is sung by many who have no awareness of its origins or sensitivities.

"We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions."

England forward Maro Itoje, one of several black and mixed-race players in the current squad, recently said: "I don't think anyone at Twickenham is singing it with malicious intent.

"But the background of that song is complicated.".

Reportedly written by American slave Wallace Willis sometime in the mid-19th Century, 'Swing Low' is first believed to have been sung at Twickenham when Martin 'Chariots' Offiah (his nickname derived from the Oscar-winning film 'Chariots of Fire') was playing in the 1987 Middlesex Sevens tournament.

It became popular with England fans the following year when Chris Oti, another black player, scored a hat-trick against Ireland at Twickenham.

'Hated it'