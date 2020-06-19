The United States does not need more widespread lockdowns to bring its Covid-19 outbreak under control, despite the fact that the national daily infection rate has stayed flat, leading government expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

Speaking to AFP, the physician-scientist added he was optimistic the world would soon have a vaccine that would end the pandemic, calling early trial results "encouraging."

"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he said when asked whether places like California and Texas that are seeing a surge in their caseload should reissue stay-at-home orders.

"I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."

The US leads the world in the number of confirmed infections and in deaths, with the fatality toll approaching 120,000.

But while former epicentres New York and New Jersey have controlled their outbreaks, the virus is now increasing in 20 states – creating a plateau in the national case graph.

Localised approach

Fauci stressed a localised approach as the country returns to normal – including on the crucial question of when to reopen schools.

"Counties where there are certainly no cases at all, there's no problem with the schools opening," he said.

"There are other parts where there's a modest amount of infection (where) you may delay school openings."

For those regions in between, "you want to make some modification of the process, namely: alternate days, morning versus afternoon, seating people apart from each other wearing masks."

On the question of reopening the country's borders, he struck a cautious note.

"Obviously, there is an interest in getting back to some form of normality in our interactions with other countries," he said, adding the topic was reviewed almost daily but refusing to give a timeline.

The 79-year-old has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and has overseen the nation's response to every epidemic from HIV onward.

A growing issue, however, has been a loss of public faith in science, especially during the current crisis.

"Even when the recommendations are to wear a mask, a recommendation that I've been involved in making, there are some groups that actually do the recommendations very strictly," said Fauci.