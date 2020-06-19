Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday denied assertions that any Indian territory had been lost to China, saying India's borders were secure and the military was capable of defending them after 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week in a frontier clash with Chinese troops.

"Nobody has entered our borders or captured our posts," Modi said in a televised statement at the end of an all-party meeting called by his government to discuss the clash in the east of India-administered Kashmir's Galwan Valley.

Modi said India would continue to develop its border infrastructure rapidly, and would not bow down to external pressure.

Modi praised the sacrifice of the soldiers killed, saying they "taught a lesson to those who had dared to look towards our motherland."

Opposition Congress seeks answers

Sonia Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party chief, had earlier questioned whether intelligence failures had allowed China to build up forces in the area and she called for tough government action in getting China to leave Indian territory.

"We are still in the dark about many crucial aspects of the crisis," she said.

India and China accuse each other of instigating Monday’s fight in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Kashmir's Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier.

China has not said whether it suffered any casualties in what was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

"Does the government not receive, on a regular basis, satellite pictures of the borders of our country? Did our external intelligence agencies not report any unusual activity along the LAC?" asked Gandhi.

READ MORE:Chinese and Indian troops clashed in freezing Galwan Valley. Here’s why

Will tensions ease?

Both countries said they were communicating through military and diplomatic channels and stressed the importance of their broader relationship.

Experts say the two nations are unlikely to head to war, but easing tensions quickly will be difficult.

China on Friday maintained its position that India is to blame for the clash.

"The right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Both India and China have denied media reports that Indian soldiers were in Chinese custody.

READ MORE:China denies capturing Indian soldiers after reports of their 'release'

Series of clashes

During Monday's clash soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks, and their fists in the thin air at 4,270 metres above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said.

The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.

Indian security officials have said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

The clash escalated a standoff that began in early May, when Indian officials said Chinese soldiers crossed the border in three places, erecting tents and guard posts and ignoring warnings to leave.

That triggered shouting matches, stone-throwing, and fistfights between the opposing sides, much of it replayed on TV news programmes and in social media.