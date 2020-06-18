Are Americans above the law? US President Donald Trump thinks so.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order authorising sanctions and travel restrictions on the officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who are investigating potential war crimes committed during the Afghan conflict.

The US military, its intelligence officials, the Afghan government and the Taliban, have all been involved in the 19-year-old war in which thousands of civilians have been killed.

Given that the US sanctions can severely impact an individual’s ability to travel or use the international banking system, the decision severely handicaps the ICC.

“This destructive move by the Trump administration is the latest in a long campaign of hostility towards international institutions, including its recent decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization,” Akila Radhakrishnan, president of the Global Justice Center, said in a statement.

“The ICC’s investigation is only necessary because the US has failed to meaningfully investigate or prosecute its own forces for human rights abuses.”

Even though the US never recognised the Hague-based ICC, it can still be investigated since Afghanistan ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty which led to the creation of the multinational court.

Trump's executive order says that sanctions also apply to ICC officials trying to investigate a US ally, a fairly obvious reference to Israel. The ICC is investigating the country for alleged crimes committed against Palestinians.

Rights groups look at sanctions as an act of American exceptionalism, or rather a dark manifestation of it, considering that Washington has time and again called for investigations into human rights abuses in Venezuela, Hong Kong and other countries.

The move comes after the Appeals Chamber of the ICC allowed the prosecutor to proceed with the probe in a unanimous decision earlier this year on March 5. Hundreds of Afghan victims have come forward to share their ordeals.