Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, announced Wednesday that it will retire its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix, acknowledging the brand was based on a racial stereotype.

For over 130 years, the brand’s logo has featured a black woman named after a character from minstrel shows that mocked African-Americans.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” said Kristin Kroepfl, chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

“We are starting by removing the image and changing the name.”

The logo’s origin dates back to 1889, when the Missouri newspaper editor Chris L Rutt decided to name his brand of self-raising flour after “Aunt Jemima,” a song performed by minstrel actors. A former slave named Nancy Green was later hired to portray Aunt Jemima as a “mammy,” a racist caricature that depicts female slaves as smiling and happy homemakers for white families.

According to PepsiCo, the Aunt Jemima brand will donate at least $5 million over the next five years to support the African American community.

There have been repeated calls over the years for Aunt Jemima to change its logo. In a 2015 op-ed for the New York Times, Cornell University Professor Riche Richardson said the logo is “very much linked to Southern racism.”

Shortly after Quaker’s announcement, others followed.

Mars Inc, which owns Uncle Ben’s, said that “now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” adding that “we don’t yet know what the exact changes and timing will be, but we are evaluating the possibilities.”

Conagra, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s, said it will conduct a complete brand and packaging review on the syrup brand. Conagra noted it “can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.”

Pearl clutching in some quarters, however, was inevitable.

Performative activism

Following the murder of George Floyd in police custody and the subsequent protests that have reverberated across the country and the globe, a number of companies have been forced to reckon with a rapidly changing social landscape.

If, as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors proclaim that “white silence equals violence,” then corporate officials understand that ignoring this movement is not an option.

Businesses have started embracing what is called “brand activism” by taking a stand on social, political or environmental issues. It’s a trend driven by consumer behaviour, as more people expect companies to make positive social contributions – and will reward them in return.