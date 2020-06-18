It is a damning critique of our collective humanity that it has taken around seven years for the Syrian regime and its allies to face crippling sanctions for their role in perpetrating a veritable genocide against the Syrian people.

It has taken the better part of a decade since a regime defector, codenamed “Caesar”, provided 54,000 photographs proving the absolute viciousness of the Assad regime against its own people merely for asking what many in the Western world take for granted – the freedom to live in peace, dignity, and with a say in the course of their country’s future.

Still, and despite the tardiness, significant elements of the eponymous Caesar Act came into force yesterday as part of a broader American national defence bill and will now oblige successive US administrations to impose sanctions on any person or entity that assists the Assad regime.

The Syrian economy is no more

The sanctions regime will be far-reaching and will allow the United States to freeze and seize assets, impose travel restrictions, and even arrest those it deems complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated against the Syrian people.

So far, it has swept up 39 people and entities, including Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad himself and his wife Asma. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed “a sustained campaign” of sanctions that “will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people.”

The impact of international and specifically US sanctions has already been pronounced on the Syrian regime. Assad’s economy is in tatters and the Syrian central bank has caved in to pressure to further devalue the Syrian pound from the rate imposed in March of 700 pounds to the dollar, to now almost 1,300 pounds to the dollar. By contrast, pre-war exchange rates in early 2011 had the pound at 47 to the dollar.

The currency even plummeted on the black market to a record low of 3,000 pounds to the dollar which has pushed essential staples such as bread out of the reach of normal Syrians, even those of the middle classes and those living under regime control.

Syria is now at serious risk of sustained hyperinflation as those living in northern Syria have adopted the Turkish lira to counter the precipitous decline of their own national currency.

Even beyond the domestic misery, Assad’s international backers and accomplices from Iran to Russia are also at risk of falling foul of the Caesar Act.

Although Russia turned the tide of the war in Assad’s favour by intervening in 2015, it was arguably Iran’s bankrolling of the regime and its support in men and material that was the biggest contributing factor in allowing Assad to survive for as long as he has.