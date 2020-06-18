After 45 years, China and India have locked horns in the disputed Himalayan region of Ladakh, opening a Pandora's Box in the volatile South Asian region.

The casualty numbers are unclear as both countries remain ambiguous. The standoff between the emerging powers with opposing ideologies is a regional headache for Nepal — that has traditional played the part of a deterrent.

Historically, Nepal has engaged in war with Tibet and the East India Company—the former a part of China and the latter ‘a modern India’. But since the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, Nepal has battled with its demons and avoided confrontation with its neighbors.

The 1962 Sino-Indian war was a watershed moment for Nepal as China expanded its territory and India, despite the defeat, occupied Nepal’s territories. The event was an eye-opener for Nepal as India broke its trust and only withdrew 16 border army posts in 1970 but continues to militarily occupy Nepal’s Kalapani.

In 2015, China and India unilaterally occupied Nepal’s Lipulekh and transformed the territory into a trade route. The decision has now backfired as Nepal’s parliament passed a new map which includes its territories—Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh.

The move might have come as a surprise to both China and India, but for a geographically small nation like Nepal, even an inch of its land holds a greater significance for territorial sovereignty.

Today the maps drawn by the colonial British are controversial. No country is ready to accept it and has pushed their versions. The clash between China and India - and India’s refusal to accept Nepal’s version on the treaty with the Britishers - only reveals India's expansionist nature.

For Nepal, the standoff between China and India is a Pandora’s Box. It is stuck between two countries that are hell-bent on expanding territory in any way they can. It poses a national security challenge for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as he aims to rule the country for the next two years.

The prime minister's recent decision to issue a new map has been supported by Nepalis, but people wonder what his next move might be. India will never give up on Nepal’s occupied territories as it holds military, economic, and spiritual significance to the BJP’s Hindu-nationalist agenda. In this scenario, Nepal can only expect to stand firm on its decision and do its homework in the future.

Not sure where to stand

Nepal shares a porous border with India and it has continuously encroached upon Nepal’s borders in the south. China continues to respect Nepal’s sovereignty with minor border tensions. But Nepalis now are not sure what China's intentions are because of the Lipulekh issue.

For years, Nepal battled with political instability and saw successive governments that lasted from nine months to a year. That changed in 2018 when the country saw the emergence of the Nepal Communist Party which has been ruling the country for three years now. Nepalis understand the importance of having a stable government that can protect its territory - and it will surely influence the 2022 elections.