PKK attack kills civilians in southeast Turkey
PKK terrorists attacked a truck carrying fuel for roadwork in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak, killing four labourers.
Security officials are seen at the spot after PKK attack in Silopi district of Sirnak, Turkey on June 17, 2020. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 18, 2020

At least four labourers in southeastern Turkey died on Wednesday when their pickup truck exploded, said officials.

The vehicle was carrying fuel for roadwork in country's southeastern region of Sirnak province when the blast occurred, the governorate said in a statement.

The incident was an act of terrorism by the PKK, it announced later.

PKK terrorists had planted bombs on the roadside which were triggered as the truck was passing by, the statement added.

"I offer condolences to our beloved nation and wish God's mercy for our brothers who died by the PKK terrorist organisation's bomb attack in Sırnak's Silopi," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement.

The governorate also shared the names of the deceased in its statement.

The attack comes as Turkey launched a fresh operation against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

