Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unusually quiet. And people are wondering why.

If there’s any time he should be active on Twitter, it is now. After all, 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in skirmishes with Chinese troops. And they weren’t killed in a gunfight but beaten to death with bricks and rods laced with barbed wires. Regional observers say the death toll is set to climb.

The clashes in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, parts of which are claimed by both the countries, are the first and deadliest in decades. China acknowledges that it too has lost soldiers in the hours long hand-to-hand combat on Tuesday.

But Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has struggled to come up with an appropriate response.

“This has been a real setback for not just Mr Modi but his team, which includes Foreign Minister (Subrahmanyam Jaishankar) and National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval),” said Bibhu Prasad Routray, director of Mantraya, an Indian think tank that focuses on security issues.

“They kept saying all along that they know China and they can handle the situation.”

Modi finally issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying, “India wants peace, but if instigated, India at all costs is capable of giving an appropriate response.”

For decades China and India have argued over their 3,400-km-long border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) ⁠— with soldiers from the two sides often coming to blows.

But not a bullet has been fired since 1975 and fights have remained limited to small-scale brawls where soldiers have shouted and at times thrown punches and rocks at each other.

Tensions have been building up for months in Ladakh, a region in the disputed territory of Kashmir, as both sides accuse each other of transgressing their de-facto border agreements by stepping into each other's territory.

The LAC runs at 15,000 feet above sea level ringed by an undefined border that stretches thousands of kilometers from Kashmir at one end to Myanmar on the other.

Small-scale clashes have been a usual occurrence between the two nuclear powers since they fought a full-blown war in 1962 over territorial integrity. The following decades passed with Beijing and New Delhi sharing frosty but largely peaceful ties. They signed a number of agreements to avert any major escalation.