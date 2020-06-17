Across the Islamic world Egypt’s Al Azhar and Tunisia's Al Zaytuna are regarded as the two oldest functioning educational institutes, both of which were originally built as mosques respectively in the 10th century and the 8th century.

For over 1000 years, the two educational institutions have served as the main centres of Islamic learning alongside natural and social sciences, graduating an untold amount of students, including an historical icon like Ibn Khaldun.

But more than any other Islamic learning institution and organisation, which included Al Zaytuna, even in modern times, Al Azhar has stood as a symbol of traditional Islam, where authentic Muslim texts have continued to be taught by its traditionally dressed scholars.

Al Azhar was built by the Fatimids, a Shia dynasty, in 972. It became a Sunni institution after Egypt was conquered by the Ayyubids, a Sunni dynasty, in the 12th century. Al Azhar currently has more than 2 million students and 4,000 teaching institutes across Egypt.

“What makes Al Azhar unique among its contemporaries is its history. Few Islamic institutions of learning have been around for over a thousand years. The only comparable institutions are Al Zaytuna in Tunisia and Al Qarawiyyin in Morocco. Everything else has disappeared,” said Usaama al Azami, a British-Muslim academic and a lecturer in Contemporary Islamic Studies at the University of Oxford.

“Those institutions are older, but don't have the very vibrant and diverse scholarly environment that Al Azhar can boast. Egypt has also historically been a major centre for Islamic learning that has allowed for the existence of all four Sunni schools,” al Azami told TRT World.

The continuous suppression of dissent under successive autocratic leaders from Gamal Abdul Nasser to Anwar Sadat, Hosni Mubarak and most recently Abdul Fattah al Sisi, has taken its toll on Al Azhar and most other institutions.

The loss of its prestige has become particularly apparent after the latest military coup in August 2013, when Sisi ousted the country’s first-democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi, who passed away in a courtroom hearing last year today.

“The era of the coup is considered one of the worst ages that passed on Egypt and Al-Azhar. The da’wah [invitation to Islam & Islamic learning] and preachers suffered a great scourge that caused the decline of the da’wa in various fields,” says Dr Jamal Abdul Sattar Mohammed, a former Professor at the College of Islamic Dawah at the Al Azhar University.

After the coup, Dr Mohammed was one of those academics forced to leave Al Azhar. He arrived in Turkey in 2014 and has since lived in exile in Istanbul along with several others.

“The coup and the military-dominated rule resulted in Al Azhar losing a lot of its status and respect in the hearts of people in the era of Sisi because it implicated the institution in shameful situations that contradict the intuitions of religion and its constants,” Mohammed told TRT World.

Mohammed is of the opinion that Al Azhar has lost its reputed status as a leading Islamic learning institution.

“It became clear that the security services are the ones that manage Al Azhar, and that they control [much of what the institution produces],” Mohammed said.

Al Azami from the University of Oxford also thinks that Al Azhar has been increasingly politicised in modern times under Egypt’s autocratic regimes.

“The modern Egyptian state became extremely aware of the significance of Al Azhar, going back at least to the time of Gamal Abdul Nasser [former Egyptian president]. For him, there was always a concern about independent centres of power. A 1961 law brought Al Azhar into the domain of the state, so the institution no longer enjoys any financial independence,” al Azami said.

Before the autocratic takeover, the Sheikh of Al Azhar or the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, which was institutionalized by the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century following the conquest of Egypt by the Ottomans, would be elected by the Committee of Senior Scholars.