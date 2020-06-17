When 35-year-old Tunisian farmer Azyz Ben Mustapha looks to the future, he feels a growing sense of unease.

In recent years, climate change and pests have reduced harvests in the region, making life difficult for farmers like Ben Mustapha.

“Climate change is already visible – especially with the cultivation of cereals,” he says. “Winters are getting shorter, hotter and dryer. Water shortages during the summer are becoming the norm.”

Ben Mustapha manages 100 hectares of lush green pasture in Kalaat el Andalous, about 30 kilometres north of Tunis, where he has been growing olives, cereals and livestock since 2013.

“If we could monitor production better and receive more information in advance so that we can properly manage crops, this could really help,” said Ben Mustapha.

Tunisian tech company Telnet may have the solution to Ben Mustapha’s woes.

Later this year, the company plans to launch Tunisia’s first satellite, called Challenge One, which will improve the provision of data from the earth, including climate information.

The small satellite will be launched by a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

If it is successful, Telnet plans to roll out a constellation of 30 additional satellites over the next decade.

The satellite will mark Tunisia’s first venture into space. The African space market is now worth over $7 billion annually, according to the website Space in Africa, which reports that it ”is likely to grow over 40 percent in the next five years”.

From 1998 to 2019, 32 satellites were launched by eight African countries and three other satellite projects were funded by African institutions. Fifteen of these were launched in the last four years.

Diverse uses of the satellites

Telnet hopes to improve earth observation of Tunisia and create new technological opportunities that could assist the country's agricultural production, as well as its health and maritime sectors, from tracing the effects of pollution to monitoring the weather.

“Today, there are satellites for geo-location and navigation, communications and television. We decided to work with internet technology – the Internet of Things – because it’s the future,” said Telnet CEO Mohammed Frikha in an interview at the company's hulking, galactic headquarters in downtown Tunis.

The market for this technology is unlimited, said Anis Youssef, Telnet’s Research and Innovation director.

“Take, for example, solar pumps in the Sahara. The technology we are developing will permit users to control the solar pumps remotely, to irrigate certain areas during the most useful periods of time,” he said.