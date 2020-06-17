In early August 2013, eager to explain his decision to overthrow Egypt’s only democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, Abdel Fattah el Sisi gave an interview to the Washington Post on why he had decided to carry out a military coup.

We now know that much of the seemingly ‘grassroots’ opposition to Morsi, which manifested on the streets in the days before his overthrow, was carefully orchestrated by the military to give the impression of popular discontent and the pretext with which to make their move.

Nonetheless, for Sisi the ostensible justification had more to do with Morsi’s purported failings.

He told the interviewer: “Unfortunately, the former president picked fights with almost all the state institutions - with the judiciary, with the al-Azhar religious institution, with the Coptic church, with the media, and with the political powers.

“Even with public opinion. When a president is having conflicts with all of these state institutions, the chance of success for such a president is very meager.”

As this was his justification, it seems fair to use them as the metric to judge his own performance.

Morsi’s hopes

However, first it is important to make clear what Morsi’s hopes were for his country.

Given that his rule barely lasted a year before the coup, it is difficult to determine what he could have achieved but comments by his close advisors give some hint of where Egypt could have headed under his rule.

According to Hamza Zawba, a close friend of Morsi, the major aspect of the former president’s domestic policy included checking the power of the military, as well as clearing the judicial system of political influence.

On the military front, Morsi acted swiftly to remove army chief Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi and his deputy Sami Anan from their positions.

Unfortunately for the then-president, their replacement, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, was even more determined to return to military rule.