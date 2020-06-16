Turkey commenced early on Wednesday a new anti-terror Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that Turkish soldiers are positioned in Haftanin region.

They are backed by Air Forces, ATAK helicopters, UAVs and armed drones to target the PKK and other terrorist elements that threaten the security of Turkey's people and its borders, the ministry added.

It also shared initial scenes of the operation in a video.

The latest operation is being carried out as part of Turkish legitimate defence rights as per the international law oriented against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas, the ministry said.