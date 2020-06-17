It’s been one year since Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, died while awaiting his unlawful and absurd show trial.

I say ‘die’, but an independent panel of UN experts concluded that Morsi’s death was most likely ‘a state-sanctioned arbitrary killing’.

Morsi’s legacy as a democrat is done no favours by the fact that his tyrannical usurper Abdel Fattah el Sisi is a key ally and trading partner of all the so-called ‘great powers’.

Sisi, like so many of today’s manifold tyrants or demi-tyrants, is justified by his allies as, in the incredulously squalid words of Angela Merkel, ‘a role model of stability’.

Thus, to most of the world, and to many within Egypt, the life and death of Mohamed Morsi has been swiftly forgotten. None of this is accidental.

Within Egypt, it’s not just the blackening of his legacy by absurd trumped up charges of him being a traitor and an agent of dark "Islamist foreign forces", but rather a complete erasure of both his brief legacy and the alternative that he represented – namely democracy.

As one Egyptian activist put it to me, ‘if they can forget Rabaa, they can forget Morsi’.

One suspects that Morsi was never supposed to stand trial. In Egypt, even show trials can be dangerous to a regime that fears its own shadow, never mind potential daily news coverage of the trial of a quiet, bespectacled engineer who served as its antithesis.

And that is what Mohamed Morsi was, but this is not a hagiography – Morsi and the movement he represented had many flaws, shortcomings and imperfections, but it was democratic and envisioned Egypt free from the decades-old ruling kleptocracy comprised of the military caste and loyal business elites.

Egypt’s deep deficiencies are not ‘mismanagement’ as some would have it, but rather mismanagement-by-design – it’s an organised system of looting the state and using increasingly totalitarian methods to deal with any adverse reactions among the populace.

Though those who overthrew Morsi came into power promising security and stability, they have achieved none of these things on any level. During his time in power, and due in no small part to economic sabotage from opponents of democracy, Morsi was accused of letting Egypt slip into an economic free-for-all.

Yet, economically speaking, life has never been so precarious for Egyptians under Sisi. Even before the earthquake of Covid-19, 60 percent of Egyptians were living in third world poverty or were vulnerable to slipping into it, with the regime cutting much-needed subsidies, while living costs have rocketed.

The ramifications of Covid-19, where the regime has only looked to preserve its own economic interests, could see millions of Egyptians lose their income and potentially their lives. Millions already face a situation where they must choose between feeding their families or risking exposure to the virus.

This is not despite, but due to a $12 billion IMF loan package, which has seen Sisi unleash austerity on Egypt’s already skeletal state, something that Morsi refused to do, putting him at loggerheads with the IMF.

But while the military furnishes itself with billions in dollars of weapons and Sisi plans extravagantly obscene projects with the UAE and Saudi, schools, hospitals and social services are left to rot.