In another era, it could have been quite a controversy for a sitting president of the United States to threaten an author with a lawsuit for writing a book. But stranger things have happened with Donald Trump at the helm of the White House.

Still, what he’s indicated he might do is unprecedented.

The Room Where It Happened, a tell-all memoir by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, is set to be released on June 23.

According to some reports, it will carry details about Trump’s handling of US foreign policy including ties with Russia and China.

But more damningly for the president, it might reveal how Trump used foreign aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read," Simon and Schuster, the publisher, has said in its promotional pitch.

Germany walked the same line in the recent past by blocking the memoir of a former spy chief.

Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, on Monday threatened legal action if the 592-page book comes out before a pre-publication review by various government agencies, which reviews such work for classified information.

One of many firsts

Bolton, who worked for the Trump administration between April 2018 and 2019, has already been on a media tour to promote the upcoming book. He has also recorded an interview with a TV channel and some reporters might have gotten hold of copies.

Simon and Schuster says it has shipped copies to warehouses across the US.

For a sitting US president to go after someone who has written a book critical of him is unheard of in the US, which gives strong constitutional protection to freedom of speech.

As Authors Guild President Douglas Preston says, “Our founders believed that vigorous and free debate from all sides was vital to our democracy, and they enshrined that conviction in the Constitution. The administration’s effort to quash debate, censor books and punish political views it doesn’t like is profoundly un-American.”

Yet, this won’t be the first time Trump has tried to impede the publication of a book.

In 2018, his lawyers threatened to take action against Martin Wolfe who wrote Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Even though the US has a history of banning books, which include classics ranging from "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee to Kurt Vonnnegut’s "Slaughterhouse-Five," it’s rare for the president to jump into the censorship fray.