French police fired tear gas after being pelted with objects during a Paris demonstration on Tuesday led by thousands of healthcare workers demanding more investment in the health system.

When demonstrators arrived in front of the Les Invalides complex in central Paris, protesters clad in black set fire to a vehicle and pelted the police with projectiles, chanting "everybody hates the police."

They also overturned several vehicles.

Police then fired tear gas and charged, in tense and chaotic scenes.

The police put the crowd at Les Invalides at 18,000.

A police source said radical anti-government protesters had merged into the crowd and estimated their number at between 250 and 300.

Protest 'hijacked'

"Violent groups are trying to escalate tensions at the peaceful demonstration held by healthcare workers," police headquarters in Paris tweeted.

Thirty-two people had been arrested, according to police.

"They have hijacked this protest by force," Patrick Pelloux, the head of the Association of Emergency Doctors in France (AMUF) told BFM television, adding that he was "disgusted."

A nurse was in tears. "You have ruined our protest," she said, addressing the violent protesters.