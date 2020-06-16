The UN-recognised government of Libya is slowly and steadily regaining control of territories lost to warlord Khalifa Haftar since 2015, and France, a NATO member, is not happy about it.

The French foreign ministry on Monday accused Turkey of playing an 'aggressive' role in Libya, negating Ankara's efforts to safeguard the internationally-recognised government led by Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj from Haftar's unruly militias.

Regional experts were quick to call out France's anti-Turkey stance. Ankara-based Middle East and North Africa analyst, Ali Bakeer, tweeted that "France’s position vis-à-vis Turkey onLibya stems from its colonial past & seeing Africa as its backyard".

"If Paris wants to complain to NATO, it will be judged because France is on the same pro- Haftar team with Russia".

Although France has feigned ignorance when it comes to supplying weapons and offering logistical support to Haftar's forces, its active involvement in the conflict dates back to 2015. It was at this time that Haftar emerged as a troublemaker in the conflict, someone hellbent on reversing whatever little peace and stability the UN-backed government had tried to secure in Libya.

Much to the shock and embarrassment of the Macron administration, Paris's position on Libya was revealed in 2016 when three undercover French soldiers died in a helicopter crash in Benghazi.

Since the event, France has time and again come under international scrutiny over its shady role in Libya's civil war. For one, it has violated the UN arms embargo on several occasions. In July 2019, a Pentagon investigation concluded that Paris had supplied American-made anti-tank missiles to Haftar's forces. Each missile is worth $170,000 and the US only sells it to "close allies," such as France.

Contradicting the UN's position on the Libyan conflict, which was to assist Sarraj's government and involve other rival forces for a peaceful transition of power, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian publicly expressed support for the Egyptian air strikes against the GNA.

Le Drian is known to be the architect of France’s Libya policy. He has reportedly convinced French president Emmanual Macron that Libya was a "low-hanging fruit" and Haftar was the man to place all the bets on.