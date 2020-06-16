Turkey has lifted restrictions on international and domestic travel, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is ready to host you with her magnificent colors, spectacular nature, safe tourism and developed health infrastructure," the Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account.

A large number of people in Turkey benefited from health care services during the novel coronavirus outbreak, thanks to the reforms and investments undertaken over the years in the health sector.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa last week restarted its international flights after a two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus pandemic impacted the entire tourism sectors across the world and Turkey issued pandemic-related "Safe Tourism Certificate" programs for the tourists.