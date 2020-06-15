Protesters were marching on the Georgia state capitol on Monday after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer sparked further public outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of US law enforcement.

"If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer's life or to prevent injury to him or others then that shooting is not justified under the law," Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard said.

The officer, Garrett Rolfe, has been dismissed from the force and Atlanta's police chief resigned following the shooting, which came two-and-a-half weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Wave of protests

Floyd's May 25 death sparked a wave of protests for racial justice across the United States and calls for police reform.

Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia who is under consideration as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate, said Brooks's shooting was "murder."

"The decision to shoot him in the back was one made out of maybe impatience or frustration or panic, but it was not one that justifies deadly force," Abrams told CNN. "It was murder."

Tomika Miller, Brooks's wife, told "CBS This Morning" that Rolfe and the other officer who was on the scene should go to jail.

"If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail," Miller said. "He would be doing a life sentence. They need to be put away."

Brooks was shot while running away after a scuffle with the two officers which was caught on video.

The autopsy report said he died of two gunshot wounds in the back.

'We are done dying'

Scores of protesters were out on the streets of Atlanta on Monday morning for a march on the capitol called by the Georgia chapter of the civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

"We are done dying," the NAACP said in a statement.