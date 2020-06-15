Turkish military jets have struck PKK terror targets in northern Iraq neutralising at least two terrorists, as part of a campaign dubbed Operation Claw-Eagle.

Starting on Sunday evening, the Turkish Ministry of Defence, said that its forces had struck a ‘major blow’ against the terrorist organisation, which has been responsible for more than 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Turkey during an almost four-decade-long campaign of terror.

Military officials said targets were struck in the Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk areas of northern Iraq.

The PKK terrorist group uses the mountains of northern Iraq as a launchpad for attacks within Turkey.

Operation Claw-Eagle launched on Monday in response to an increase of attacks and attempted attacks against Turkish police and military bases, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

The operation is being carried out “to ensure the security of the Turkish people and the country's borders by neutralising the PKK and other terrorist organisations.”

The operation targeted at least 81 positions, which included caves used for weapons storage and providing shelter to terrorists.

The operations are being commanded by Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, alongside officers from Turkey’s Armed Forces Command.

They involved jets, typically the F16 fighter, alongside unmanned aerial vehicles, and refuelling support aircraft.

“Regardless of the location, we will eradicate terrorist nests that endanger our country’s security. Terrorism and its backers will definitely lose,” said Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman forr Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu added: “We have dealt a heavy blow to the (PKK) terrorist organisation in northern Iraq...I congratulate the armed forces personnel who successfully carried out the operation.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue resolutely inside and outside.”