Warlord Khalifa Haftar has ruined the lives of tens of thousands of Libyans, continually undermining peace initiatives brokered by several countries. Recently, the warlord met with Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, in a bid to invite Libya's rival factions for talks after the UN-recognised GNA's military advances.

The call was paradoxical since it came from Haftar, the player who broke almost a dozen peace initiatives in the last five years.

Here's a list of those that he has overturned:

17 December 2015 - The Libyan Political Agreement

In 2015, following the United Nations’ initiative to produce a Libyan Political Agreement negotiation, representatives from Libyan society signed a United Nations-brokered agreement which sought to form a national unity government in Skhirat, Morocco.

According to the agreement, the Government of National Accord of Libya officially recognised by the UN as the only legitimate representative of the country. It was necessary because only a legitimate and sovereign government would restart oil production, export and fight against Daesh in Sirte.

However, warlord Khalifa Haftar opposed the agreement as the GNA was entitled to dismiss him.

25 July 2017 - Paris Meeting

As part of the implementation process of the UN-brokered Skhirat Agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron invited both parties of the Libyan conflict to France in the hope of resolving the conflict. The initiative was in support of the role of the new UN representative to Libya, Ghassan Salame. Both parties accepted a ceasefire and to hold elections in 2018 Spring, but neither came to pass.

29 May 2018 - Paris Conference

Both the UN-backed government’s Prime Minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, and warlord Khalifa Haftar endorsed the statement in Paris alongside the president of the house of representatives, Aguila Saleh and the head of the council of state, Khaled al-Mishri. In the statement, all four figures agreed that they would work to stage ‘credible’ and ‘peaceful’ parliamentary and legislative elections on 10 December.

But after that, warlord Haftar was quick to change his mind, and went on to prevent the collective decision to be implemented.

12-13 November 2018 - Palermo Conference

The Palermo Conference aimed to set the groundwork for the Libyan National Conference, which was to be held in early 2019. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hosted the affair in the hope the conference would reassert the country’s role as Libya’s leading EU player. For many, it was a complete diplomatic failure as the elections did not take place.