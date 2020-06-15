Israel is believed to possess between 80 and 90 nuclear warheads, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday, adding however, the true number of Israeli nuclear weapons remains a closely guarded secret.

In a report, SIPRI said Israel continues to pursue a policy of ambiguity regarding its nuclear programme.

It said that the number of nuclear warheads in Israel rose to 90, up from 80 warheads in 2019.

In 2015, the Washington DC-based Institute for Science and International Security said that Israel has produced 115 nuclear warheads since it began making them in 1963.

"Israel has a long-standing policy of not commenting on its nuclear arsenal," the report said.

Nine states possess 13,000 nukes

"The nine nuclear-armed states — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea — together possessed an estimated 13,400 nuclear weapons at the start of 2020," the Sweden-based research institute said.

At the beginning of 2019, all the nuclear states possessed 13,865 nuclear weapons.

"Around 3,720 of the nuclear weapons are currently deployed with operational forces and nearly 1,800 of these are kept in a state of high operational alert," the report said.