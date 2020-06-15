Deadly virus Ebola has killed 11 people after infecting 17 in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, medical authorities said on Monday.

The authorities had reported 12 infections last week in the central African country, whose dilapidated health system is also combating a measles epidemic that has killed over 6,000 people and Covid-19, which has infected over 4,800 and killed 112.

The National Institute of Biomedical Research said in its daily report that there had now been 14 confirmed Ebola cases and three probable cases since a cluster of infections were confirmed in the western province of Mbandaka on June 1.

Two different outbreaks