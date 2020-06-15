WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru frees 1,500 inmates over Covid-19 fears
The inmates released were serving time for minor offences. Prisoners fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots.
Peru frees 1,500 inmates over Covid-19 fears
A worker disinfects a woman before entering a place of business to refill her oxygen cylinder, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Lima, Peru, Friday, June12, 2020. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
June 15, 2020

Peru has freed 1,500 inmates over the past two months to ease overcrowding in prisons that have seen riots and deaths from the coronavirus.

The announcement of the freeing of people serving time for minor offences was made in a weekend statement by Justice Minister Fernando Castaneda.

On April 14, the government pledged to free 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Peru has the second-most coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil, reporting 229,736. It is third in deaths after Brazil and Mexico, with 6,688.

READ MORE: Concealing virus is latest Bolsonaro effort to shore up base

Inmates protest overcrowding 

RECOMMENDED

Inmates fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots in Peru. The last of these came on May 19 in the south of the country, and left 14 prisoners and guards injured.

The government says at least 212 inmates have died of Covid-19 and at least 67 are being treated for it in hospitals.

Another 15 prison guards have died of the disease and 17 have been hospitalised. Hundreds more have resigned, fearing infection.

In the worst prison riot, nine inmates died in an uprising in late April at a prison near Lima. A total of 67 prisoners, guards and police were injured.

The Justice Ministry says 97,000 people are in prison in Peru – representing roughly double the capacity of the country's 68 prisons.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US