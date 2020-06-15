The top UN human rights body will hold an urgent debate on allegations of "systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests" in the United States on Wednesday, a statement said on Monday.

The decision by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) followed a request last week by Burkina Faso on behalf of African countries, it said in the statement.

Burkina Faso's ambassador to the UN in Geneva last Friday sent Tichy-Fisslberger a letter on behalf of Africa's 54 countries calling for an urgent debate on "racially inspired human rights violations, police brutality against people of African descent and the violence against the peaceful protests that call for these injustices to stop."

That call came after Floyd's family, along with the families of other victims of police violence and over 600 NGOs this week called on the council to urgently address systemic racism and police impunity in the US.

"The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident," said the African group's letter made public by the United Nations.

READ MORE: France says won't remove statues tied to its slave trade, colonial wrongs

Systemic racism and police impunity

It was referring to the African American who died on May 25 under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, igniting nationwide protests and demonstrations worldwide.

While Friday's letter called for a debate on racism around the globe, it in particular highlighted the situation in the United States.

"The protests the world is witnessing are a rejection of the fundamental racial inequality and discrimination that characterise life in the United States for black people, and other people of colour," it said.

READ MORE: New York's Cuomo signs 'long overdue' police reform law package