TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's residents warned over deadly disease caused by ticks
Turkish health experts say people should be on alert against the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) disease that has already left 15 people dead.
Turkey's residents warned over deadly disease caused by ticks
In this undated file photo provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, rests on a plant. / AP Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
June 15, 2020

As Turkey succeeds in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic, health officials say the country might be facing a new threat.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) has already killed 15 people in the country, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reports

“When Turkey imposed a curfew, people were less likely to catch CCHF. After the curfew was lifted, tick bites increased as a lot of people spent weekends in picnic areas,” said Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Department of Faculty of Medicine in Hacettepe University, Professor Mehmet Ceyhan.

What is CCHF?

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus.

According to the World Health Organization, it causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks and human-to-human transmission can occur from a tick bite or contact with bodily fluids of infected people.

CCHF is endemic in Africa,  Balkans, Middle East and Asian countries south of the 50th parallel north.

RECOMMENDED

What does CCHF do?

Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes and sensitivity to light. 

There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and a sore throat early on, followed by sharp mood swings and confusion. 

Following infection by a tick bite, the incubation period is usually one to three days, with a maximum of nine days.

“To prevent the ticks from sticking to the skin, it is necessary to dress as covered as possible, and even tuck your pants into your socks while being outdoors in green spaces,” Ceyhan added.

Ceyhan advised that in case a tick is found on the skin, patients should seek medical assistance and not try to remove it themselves.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US