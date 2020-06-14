An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude shook Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, killing one and injuring 18 people and causing the collapse of a military observation tower, officials said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that 18 people were injured and one security guard died in the earthquake that struck eastern Karliova district at 1424 GMT.

Some 10 homes have been partially damaged in Elmali and Dinarbey villages of Yedisu district, said Bingol Governor Kadir Ekinci.

Aftershocks felt