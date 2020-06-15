At least 81 targets of PKK terrorists were destroyed on Monday during Turkey's newly-launched counter-terrorism Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq.

Turkey's Defence Ministry said fighter jets, UAVs, satellite and tanker planes participated in the operation.

Minister Hulusi Akar also announced that as many as 81 PKK terrorist hideouts and supply chains were destroyed.

"While planning and executing the operation, Turkish forces took great care to protect the lives and property of civilians, as well as the environment," the ministry said.

The counter-terrorism operation allows Turkey to defend its borders and people by destroying PKK hideouts and supply lines in the mountainous region.

The PKK has been using northern Iraq as its de-facto base after launching its decades-long armed campaign against Turkey.