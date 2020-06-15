China's capital city raced on Monday to control a fresh coronavirus outbreak, with 75 cases linked to a single wholesale food market in Beijing where authorities have locked down neighbourhoods and launched a massive test and trace programme.

The outbreak in China, where the disease first emerged last year, had largely been brought under control until a fresh batch of cases were detected in the capital last week.

Health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases nationwide on Monday, including 36 more in Beijing where a cluster linked to the Xinfadi market has fuelled fears of a second wave of infections.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that cases had also been found at the Yuquandong wholesale market in the capital's northwestern Haidian district.

As a result, that market had been closed and nearby schools would be shut, while people living in 10 housing estates around it would be forbidden from leaving their homes, he said.

It was not immediately clear how many households were under the new lockdowns, but the orders will affect thousands of people.

Test and trace

The capital has begun mass testing workers from the Xinfadi food market, as well as those who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks.

AFP reporters saw dozens of people queuing up to be tested at one local stadium on Monday morning, which was heavily guarded by people in hazmat suits.