WORLD
3 MIN READ
Google faces backlash after Churchill photo disappears from search list
Search engine says picture of former UK premier Winston Churchill remained missing due to an automatic update and "not purposeful", but apologised "for any concern".
Google faces backlash after Churchill photo disappears from search list
In this screenshot, British prime ministers are seen listed while Winston Churchill's photo is blank on Google search page.
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
June 14, 2020

Google said on Sunday it would explore why the picture of Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill disappeared from a top search results list of former UK prime ministers, during controversy over his record on racism.

The search giant said the photo's removal from its horizontal list atop search results for former British premiers was due to an automatic update and "not purposeful", but apologised "for any concern".

It noted that the issue only applied to its so-called "knowledge graph" listing and that many images of Churchill were still easily found on its search engine.

"We're aware an image for Sir Winston Churchill is missing from his knowledge graph entry on Google," the firm's search liaison arm said on Twitter.

"We apologise for any concern. This was not purposeful and will be resolved. Images in such panels are automatically created and updated. During an update, they can briefly disappear."

Swift backlash 

The statement added his photo would be restored to the list as rapidly as possible.

"We'll want to explore exactly why an automatic update caused it to disappear & see if there are any improvements in those systems to address."

However, the change provoked a swift backlash on social media.

"Mind blowing if this is deliberate policy, @Google," said Conservative lawmaker Simon Clarke.

RECOMMENDED

"Western Europe would almost certainly be enslaved if it wasn't for the man whose photo is now absent."

Vandalism of statues 

Britain's WWII prime minister has become engulfed in controversy after a Black Lives Matter protest in central London last weekend led to his statue being defaced with the word "racist".

The vandalism was widely condemned but Churchill critics also argue he was consistently bigoted and discriminatory to non-whites during his lengthy political career, with his policies leading to the death of millions during famine in India in 1943.

Violent clashes 

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wrote a biography of Churchill, has called his targeting "absurd and shameful" and said anti-racism protests have been "hijacked by extremists".

Thousands of self-styled "patriots", backed by far-right groups, assembled in central London on Saturday vowing to guard statues and memorials there.

The gathering led to violent clashes with police, who made more than 100 arrests and saw six officers injured.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member