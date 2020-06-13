Lebanese protesters set fire to roadways and clashed with security forces in the second night of unrest on Friday, according to witnesses and Lebanese media.

Protests erupted on Thursday in several Lebanese cities after a crash in the pound currency, which has lost about 70 percent of its value since October, when Lebanon was plunged into a financial crisis that has brought mounting hardship.

What happened?

The pound appeared to halt its slide on Friday after the government announcedthat the central bank would inject dollars into the market on Monday.