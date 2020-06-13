WORLD
Three more mass graves discovered in Libya's Tarhuna
The discovery comes after eight mass graves were found in the Tarhuna area, which was until recently used as the operation and supply centre for militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.
A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry stands at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, Libya on Jun 11, 2020. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
June 13, 2020

Libya announced on Friday that three additional mass graves were found in Tarhuna which was liberated by the army last week from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The graves were found in the city where mass graves were recently found, according to a statement by the army's Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The Justice Ministry also announced the area around the graves will be cordoned off for forensic investigation.

Eight mass graves were found recently in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital Tripoli, since it was recaptured by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord's forces on June 5.

"International law requires that the authorities conduct prompt, effective & transparent investigations into all alleged cases of unlawful deaths," the UN said on Thursday.

Following the ousting of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under UN-led political agreement.

The government, however, has been under attack by Haftar’s militia since April 2019. 

While France, Egypt, Russia, and UAE support Haftar, directly or indirectly, Turkey and Italy have shown solidarity with the UN-recognised, legitimate government representing the will of the Libyan people.

Haftar’s illegal militia in eastern Libya has launched numerous attacks to capture Tripoli, the nation’s capital, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
