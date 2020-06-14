An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early on Sunday.

The terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, and the officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Bronsan, who was hired in September 2018, according to a release from police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee.

The police department also released body camera and dash camera footage from both officers.

The killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had simmered down.

Protesters burn down Wendy's

Protesters had set fire to the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was fatally shot and also blocked traffic a nearby highway.

Images on local television showed the restaurant in flames for more than 45 minutes before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze, protected by a line of police officers. By that time the building was reduced to charred rubble next to a gas station.

Other demonstrators marched onto Interstate-75, stopping traffic, before police used a line of squad cars to hold them back.

Police chief resigns

Atlanta's police chief had also resigned after the Brooks was shot and killed, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the resignation of police chief Erika Shields.

"I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer," Bottoms said at a news conference.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was investigating the incident. Police said Brooks resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test.

Racial equality protests