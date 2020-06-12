Turkey on Friday accused the United States of becoming a "safe haven" for members of the terror group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, after Washington criticised the conviction of a US consulate employee on terror charges.

"The rule of law prevails in Turkey and the Turkish judiciary is independent ... We ask the US authorities to respect the principle of judicial independence and stay away from any actions that may influence the judiciary," Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

His comments came a day after a Turkish court sentenced Metin Topaz, a US consulate employee, to eight years and nine months in prison on charges of helping Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Shortly after the court's decision, the US embassy questioned the decision, saying its observers "have seen no credible evidence to support this conviction and hope it will swiftly be overturned."

In response, Aksoy said, "Essentially, Metin Topuz is not the only FETO affiliated person working in the US representative offices in our country."

"Also, Arif Yalcin, who was expelled from the Turkish Military Academy after the July 15 coup attempt and started to work in the US embassy in October 2018, was arrested due to his links with FETO/PDY and transferred to the Silivri Prison."

Aksoy said the members of the FETO had not only infiltrated Turkish institutions but also US missions in the country.

US declining Turkey's requests

Aksoy said Turkey's repeated requests for extradition of FETO members in the US, including its ringleader, have fallen on deaf ears.

"This situation reveals the insensitive approach of the US to FETO terror group. Due to this approach of the US, we anxiously observe how the US has become a safe haven for members of the FETO terror group," he said.