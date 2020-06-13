Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called for an independent investigation after a "shocking" video showing the arrest of an indigenous chief by federal police.

The video, filmed and released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, show an officer rushing at Chief Allan Adam on March 10 during an encounter over an expired license plate. The officer tackles Adam and punches him in the face.

'Not an isolated incident'

"We've all now seen the shocking video of Chief Adam's arrest and we must get to the bottom of this," Trudeau told a daily briefing.

"Like many people I have serious questions about what happened," he said. "The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers."

In the dashcam video, broadcast by several Canadian media, Adam has a heated exchange with a police officer outside a casino in the province of Alberta.

The tense situation degenerates quickly when the officer tries to handcuff Adam's wife, and a second officer is seen tackling Adam to the ground and punching him in the face.