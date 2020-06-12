Sweden's coronavirus strategy is once again under intense scrutiny after the country's top health authority this week stopped daily press briefings on the country's Covid-19 infection rate and death toll.

The country's high death rate amongst its migrant population and its elderly has many questioning whether the government has done enough to protect its most vulnerable.

Out of the first fifteen reported Covid-19 deaths in Sweden, nine were from the Somali community, explains Rashid Musa, an activist in Stockholm. This immediately raised eyebrows.

Rashid believes that several damaging narratives emerged primarily from Sweden's authorities, the media and right-wing politicians which may have contributed to the worsening situation.

"They said many in the Somali community can't read or write that they are un-integrated and don't follow instructions from the authorities," Musa tells TRT World.

"The situation affecting the Somali community has nothing to do with integration. This is a matter of public health and inequality within society," added Musa.

Pandemic exposes existing inequalities

Government numbers show that despite making up less than one percent of the total population of the capital Stockholm, Swedes of Somali heritage make up five percent of coronavirus-related hospital admissions.

The Somali community in Sweden is over-represented in the low-income strata, and the most common employment tends to be that found in the service sector - bus and taxi driving, for example. These are all high-contact, or 'frontline' jobs as they've come to be known, and many fear for their livelihood. Naturally, the 'work from home' privilege did not apply to many.

"We have many members of the Somali community who are between 40 and 50 years old and have several pre-existing medical conditions," warns Musa.

Authorities urged people to work from home where possible and it restricted gatherings of 50 or more people - but restaurants, bars and schools for children under the age of 16 stayed open.

Unlike many other countries, Sweden followed a more laissez-faire approach to the pandemic. That said, the man behind their coronavirus strategy, Anders Tegnell, recently acknowledged that the country had experienced unnecessary deaths due to its policy.

The country has seen almost 50,000 infections and it's still rising by more than 1,000 per day.

Johanna Westeson, a human rights lawyer and discrimination expert at Amnesty International in Sweden, spoke to TRT World of her "concern in how the pandemic is hitting the socio-economically vulnerable communities in Sweden."

"The pandemic is hitting people whose housing situation is not ideal for quarantine," said Westeson adding that the "pandemic is really exposing already existing inequalities."

Exposing inequality

As in many other countries around the world, the impact of the coronavirus has highlighted pre-existing economic and social disparities. In the US, black people have been disproportionately impacted, accounting for more than 23 percent of death.

The British government has been criticised for not doing enough for ethnic minorities in the UK, a population heavily hit by the virus.

In Sweden, the country's housing shortage has been laid bare and for Musa and other members of the Somali community, this reality has been challenging to navigate.