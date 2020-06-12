It started with a news programme on Swiss national broadcaster, SRF, that aired on May 21. Journalist Pascal Weber reported that a young boy, only eight years old, had lost his eyesight during an air raid in early February.

An operation in one of the few functioning hospitals in Idlib had not produced the desired results, and Abdulrazak Dip went on to lose sight in his left eye completely. His right eye retained some functionality: “With this eye I can see brightness. I can't see anything with the other [left] eye. With the better eye I can see things far away. But only when it is light.”

Abdulrazak’s father had been planning to take his son for treatment in Turkey, but when the country closed its borders to Syria due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mohammad Dip despaired.

The family only had a 10 to 15 day window for the operation, as the silicone solution the doctors in Idlib had put on Abdulrazak’s eyes to prevent him from going completely blind would only last four months. When Weber had met the family, time had already started ticking.

“It's been three and a half months since then. That means we only have 10 to 15 days left before he needs an operation,” Mohammad told Weber in May.

A whirlwind in Turkey

Levent Ozturk is International Blue Crescent’s International Emergency Help Coordinator –– responsible for Yemen and Syria –– and also a journalist.

He tells TRT World that Turksoy International Organization of Turkic Culture’s Switzerland representative businessman, Oliver Stahle, got a hold of him on the first day of Eid, May 24. Stahle had seen Weber’s news story, and contacted a journalist he knew.

“I have a background in doing charity projects in Syria, and that’s why my colleague thought of me as a contact to pass on to Mr Stahle,” Ozturk says. “Mr Stahle used to do business in cotton in Turkey as an owner of a chain of fabric factories in the 1980s and knows the region well.”

Ozturk says he lost sight in his left eye during the 2008 Georgian Russian war. “We were shot at in our vehicle. My own situation made me all the more sensitive to Abdulrazak’s plight of course.”

Ozturk says he put his team on Abdulrazak’s case through the IBC, and Mehmet Sahin Ibis, himself a Syrian refugee, took care of the family.