Thousands of people gathered across France on Saturday to protest at racism and police violence as public anger grows after a raft of complaints against officers and in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Several thousand people congregated in central Paris mid-afternoon to answer a call to protest by a pressure group representing Adama Traore, a young black man who died in police custody in 2016.

The rallies came at the end of week when France's police watchdog said it had received almost 1,500 complaints against officers last year – half of them for alleged violence.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in central Paris. A couple of tear gas canisters were deployed and the crowd moved away calmly, according to a Reuters journalist at the scene.

Largely peaceful march

A march was called by supporters of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black man who died in 2016 in police custody near Paris, and whose case has been re-ignited by the George Floyd killing in the United States.

The protest had not been authorised by police.

Up to 15,000 people took part in the protests, journalist Peter Humi said, citing French police estimates.

He said the rally – taken out to protest Floyd's custodial death in US and police brutality in France – was largely peaceful.

Far-right rally

Angry shouts rose from the peaceful and racially diverse crowd as a small group of white extreme-right protesters climbed a building overlooking the protest and unfurled a huge banner denouncing "anti-white racism."

Police did not arrest the far-right demonstrators, but residents in the building tore part of the banner down, one raising his fist in victory.

Officers prevented people attending the main rally from approaching the far-right members.

Black Lives Matter

Police surrounded the intended march route, bracing for potential violence after scattered clashes at some previous demonstrations around France also inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s custodial death in the US.

The Paris protest was among several in France and other countries this weekend for the same cause.

'Let us breath'