Turkey’s Jews are preparing to open synagogues in Istanbul after three months of closure due to the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

Synagogues will officially have their first prayer services on the Sabbath, Saturday June 13.

During the lockdown measures, all places of worship including mosques, churches and synagogues had been closed down as weekly congregational prayers were altogether cancelled.

Turkey has earned praise from different corners of the world for its efficient anti-virus policy, keeping its death toll low and managing to flatten the curve.

According to Salom,the Jewish community’s newspaper in Turkey, only people who make early reservations for prayers will be allowed in with a total of 15 men and 5 women per synagogue. The numbers could increase in time keeping in view guidelines set out by Turkey’s Science Committee.

In recent decades, Turkey has worked to strengthen and improve conditions for minorities from restoring various minority places of worship to encouraging non-Muslim communities to become more visible in public life.

In January this year, Erdogan hosted Isak Haleva, Turkey’s Chief Rabbi, in the Presidential Complex in Ankara. After the meeting, the Turkish Jewish community issued a message from its official social media account “thanking” Erdogan for the visit to the Presidential Complex.

Since the beginning of the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor state of Turkey, non-Muslim communities from different Christian denominations to Jews have maintained their places of worship across imperial and later Turkish territories.

Keeping in vein with the tolerance practised during Ottoman times toward non-Muslims, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also encouraged minority communities to flourish across the country.

The reconstruction of the Grand Synagogue of Edirne

Five years ago, in the northwestern province of Edirne, a historic city, which was the Ottoman capital before their conquest of Istanbul from the Byzantium Empire, Turkey’s Jews celebrated the reconstruction of their lovely synagogue after its closure in the early 1980s.

The synagogue’s restoration cost nearly 6 million Turkish lira or approximately $1 million, which was funded by the Turkish government and overseen by the country’s General Directorate of Foundations.

The synagogue could be the largest Jewish place of worship across the Balkans and it might be the third largest in the whole European continent, according to some experts.