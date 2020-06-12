The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of US democracy, so much so that when Al Gore lost a controversial presidential contest against George W Bush in 2000, it was the former vice-president himself who certified the result despite objections from Democratic party colleagues.

But today a fear unprecedented in modern US history is beginning to reveal itself explicitly - that the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, will not go without a fight should he lose his 2020 re-election bid.

The concerns come from none other than Democratic candidate Joe Biden himself, who in an interview with comedian Trevor Noah said he feared Trump would try to “steal” the election.

Biden told the Daily Show host that such an eventuality was his single biggest concern regarding the 2020 race.

Asked what would happen if Trump refused to relinquish power, Biden responded: “I am absolutely convinced they (the military) will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Just a day earlier, a top military official, General Mark Milley, apologised for attending a Trump photo opportunity outside a church, saying that his involvement "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics".

Biden’s fears were echoed by another top Democrat, New Jersey governor Cory Booker, who said that any attempt by Trump to hold on to power, should he lose, would be checked by others in power.

For their part, the Trump side has completely dismissed the idea that Trump would not relinquish power should he lose.

“This is just another brainless conspiracy theory from Joe Biden as he continues to try to undermine confidence in our elections,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communication director said.

‘Fixed’ election