In scenes not witnessed for years in regime-controlled parts of Syria, dozens of men and women marched through the streets this week, protesting a sharp increase in prices and collapse of the currency, some even calling for the downfall of regime leader Bashar Assad and his ruling Baath party.

“He who starves his people is a traitor,” some of the protesters chanted at the protest in the southern city of Suwayda.

In Syria nowadays, there is an impending fear that all doors are closing. After nearly a decade of war, the country is crumbling under the weight of years-long Western sanctions, corruption and infighting within the regime, a pandemic and an economic downslide made worse by the financial crisis in Lebanon, Syria’s main link with the outside world.

Syria faces near complete isolation as the toughest US sanctions yet start to come into effect next week. While Assad may have won the military war against his opponents with the help of allies Russia and Iran, he now faces an even bigger challenge of governing while more than 80 percent of his people live in poverty.

In regime-held areas, prices go up several times a day, forcing many shops to close, unable to keep up with the chaos.

This week, the Syrian currency dropped to a record 3,500 pounds to the dollar on the black market – compared with 700 at the beginning of the year. Some staples, such as sugar, rice and medicine, are becoming hard to find.

“The Syrian economy has spiralled out of control and the regime cannot control the Syrian pound anymore,” said Osama Kadi, a Canada-based Syrian economic adviser.

The pain is likely to grow under the new US sanctions, which Washington says aim to punish Assad and his top lieutenants for crimes committed during the country’s conflict.

Effectively, the sanctions prevent anyone around the world from doing business with Syrian officials or state institutions or participate in the war-ravaged country’s reconstruction. They also target anyone involved in smuggling to Syria, mostly from Iraq and Lebanon.

Looming sanctions

The US has already imposed sanctions on Assad and a number of his top officials. The new authority, known as the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, allows foreign companies to be targeted, including in neighbouring Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

“This legislation will close all the doors on the Syrian regime and any person that deals with it,” said Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese citizen who is a member of the Caesar Act team, a group that advises US authorities on implementing the sanctions.

The first wave of sanctions will be imposed on June 17. Three other stages will follow before the end of August, he said.

Caesar is the code name of a Syrian forensic photographer who graphically exposed the brutality of the regime crackdown by smuggling out thousands of photos of torture victims.

Experts say the new sanctions will be a heavy blow to a country in which 80 percent of the population already live below the poverty line, making less than $100 a month, according to the UN. The Syrian regime called the sanctions “economic terrorism”.

Some of the repercussions have already been profound.

Bread prices increased nearly 60 percent in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, even though the territory is not included in the new sanctions.