The killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day has prompted an outcry in the US, and around the world, over police brutality and systemic racism.

The incident captured on video saw Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, pressing his knee into the unarmed black man’s neck – a deadly eight minutes and 46 seconds in which other officers watched without intervening.

The killing triggered massive protests, calls for defunding the police and a rewriting of race relations.

In the words of Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna: "Daddy changed the world."

Less than three weeks after Floyd’s death, there are some signs of a potential societal shift.

Shows and movies pulled off

The outrage has forced media companies to take a closer look at their programming.

Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone with the Wind" was pulled from the HBO Max streaming service and reality TV show "Cops" was cancelled as America's reckoning with systemic racism extended to its popular culture.

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, which runs HBO Max, acknowledged "Gone with the Wind” is a product of its time but that it "depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society."

The 1939 film will return to HBO Max with "a discussion of its historical context" and a denouncement of racist depictions, the spokesperson added.

The Paramount Network, a cable TV channel owned by ViacomCBS Inc, removed "Cops" from its schedule. The show debuted in 1989 on the Fox network and was considered a pioneer of reality TV as it followed real-life police on the job.

But it came under criticism as glorifying law enforcement without any footage of police brutality.

Netflix also reportedly removed The Mighty Boosh and The League of Gentlemen because of their use of blackface.

Little Britain was removed from Netflix, BritBox and BBC iPlayer for similar reasons.

Britain’s Channel 4 removed Bo Selecta while Netflix also removed four other shows from its New Zealand and Australia services over an Australian's frequent performances while wearing brownface.

CrossFit founder steps down as CEO after Floyd tweet

CrossFit Inc founder Greg Glassman stepped down as chief executive after his tweet comparing Floyd to Covid-19 drew enough backlash to push Reebok into ending its ties with the patented fitness regimen.

Glassman resigned during a Zoom call in which he reportedly questioned whether racism is a big enough problem and if he and his employees should mourn for Floyd because “it’s the white thing to do.”

NFL admits 'We were wrong' over player protests

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league had been wrong to silence player protests as it responded to calls from a group of players to issue an explicit condemnation of racism.

Goodell said the league would now support peaceful protests from players in future.

NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick's take-a-knee protest has become an emblematic expression of solidarity adopted during demonstrations which have rippled across the globe.

Kaepernick had begun kneeling during the anthem in August 2016 in order to draw attention to racial injustice following the deaths of several unarmed black men during confrontations with police.

He was let go by the San Francisco 49ers in early 2017 and has not played a minute in the NFL since.

American football repeals anthem kneeling ban: official

The United States Soccer Federation has scrapped a controversial policy banning players from kneeling during the national anthem.

In a statement, US Soccer said the rule introduced in 2017 was wrong, and reflected a failure of the federation to address the concerns of black people and minorities.

The USSF rule mandating that players must "stand respectfully" during the national anthem was introduced three years ago.

It came after women's team captain Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem in 2016 in a gesture of solidarity with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

