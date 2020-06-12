Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he worries President Donald Trump will try to "steal" the November election but is confident soldiers would escort Trump from the White House if he loses and does not recognise the result.

"It's my greatest concern, my single greatest concern: this president is going to try to steal this election," Biden told Trevor Noah in an interview broadcast late on Wednesday on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show".

Biden did not specify how he thought Trump, a Republican, might cheat. But the former vice president cited Trump's opposition to mail-in voting and said Democrats would have lawyers present at voting locations across the country to look out for Republican efforts to suppress the vote.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for Trump's re-election campaign, responded to Biden's comments. “This is just another brainless conspiracy theory from Joe Biden as he continues to try to undermine confidence in our elections," he said.

"President Trump has been clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election," he added.

Concerns over Trump conceding

Trump has repeatedly attacked voting by mail, proclaiming without evidence that the expected increase in mail-in voting would lead to widespread fraud in the November 3 contest.

Biden said recent comments made by former senior military officials criticising Trump's response to nationwide protests over police brutality made him confident the US military would intervene if Trump refused to accept the election results.

"I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch," Biden said.

Biden has often said publicly he worries Trump would try to cheat.